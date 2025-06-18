One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 3:15 p.m. on Highway 10. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

Seventy-three-year-old Michael Wallin of Elk River was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixty-seven-year-old Doris Kaykay of Otsego was not hurt.