One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 3:15 p.m. on Highway 10. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.
Seventy-three-year-old Michael Wallin of Elk River was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sixty-seven-year-old Doris Kaykay of Otsego was not hurt.
