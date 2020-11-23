One Person Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Delano on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and County Line Road.

An SUV driven by 30-year-old Sara Herkenhoff of Delano was westbound on Highway 12 and attempting to make a left turn onto County Line Road when crashed into a car, eastbound on Highway 12, driven by 42-year-old Christopher Nelson of Jordan.

Neither driver was hurt. Nelson’s passenger, 64-year-old Sara Nelson of Jordan, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.