Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street.
A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of Sartell was going east on 42nd Street and as it tried to cross the eastbound traffic on the highway the car was hit by a semi.
Get our free mobile app
A passenger in the car, 94-year-old Arlene Towler of Sartell, died in the crash.
James Towler was not seriously hurt.
The semi driver, 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal, was not hurt.
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.