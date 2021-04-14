One Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO -- One person was hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on I-94 in Monticello.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, Nissan Altima and Toyota Corolla were all heading east on I-94 when the three vehicles collide.
The driver of the Altima, 24-year-old Manda Tietje of Lino Lakes, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
