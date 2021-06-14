One Person Hurt in Todd County Crash

HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after noon on Saturday on Highway 71 near Hewitt.

A car driven by 77-year-old Phillip Gleason of Minneapolis was going south while a pickup driven by 42-year-old Joey Beach of Eagle Bend was going north.

The pickup tried to turn onto Highway 210 and the two vehicles collided.

Gleason was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Beach was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app