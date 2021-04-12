MONTICELLO -- A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Monticello Monday morning. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 94 and Highway 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi with a dump trailer was at the stoplight attempting to turn right onto northbound Highway 25, when it hit a bicyclist at the intersection and in the crosswalk.

Authorities say the bicyclist, 71-year-old Gordon Anderson of Monticello died due to injuries from the crash.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Andrew Reinke of Stanchfield, was not hurt.

The northbound lane of Highway 25 was temporarily closed while authorities responded to the crash.

