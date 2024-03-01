Are These Really The 8 Best Minnesota Towns To Live In?

Everyone has a list, or so it seems they do. The website WorldAtlas.com recently published the 'best' 8 Minnesota towns someone would want to live in 2024. The list features all smaller towns, but only one is located in 'central' Minnesota. What do you think about this list?

Get our free mobile app

World Atlas listed Northfield, Owatonna, Monticello, Chanhassen, Falcon Heights, Arden Hills, Chaska, and Prior Lake as the best places to live in Minnesota.

This is what WorldAtlas.com wrote about Monticello:

Monticello is a town in Wright County that lies next to the Mississippi River. This town is small and with a population of less than 15,000. If you are looking to start living in a safe and quiet town, Monticello should be at the top of your bucket list. The locals are very key to the community and maintaining their rich heritage. The town has an extensive park and pathway system and is home to Montissippi Regional Park. You can participate in several events organized in the city’s parks, like the Movies in the Park and Music in Mississippi.

The central area is the heart of the city, and it is flooded with fine restaurants like Perkins or Chatters Restaurant & Bar. Check out Ellison Park and the Monticello Country Club golf course, where you can network with other residents and have fun. The occasional outdoor and indoor farmers' market is a cheap way to try local produce in Monticello.

Sounds like a great place to live right?

I looked around the website for a while, but I never could figure out how the 8 Minnesota towns were chosen, so congrats to Monticello for making the list. But I've got to ask again, are these the best 8 towns to live in?

Home to me is where you make it, and has less to do with the town and more about who you are surrounding yourself with.

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures