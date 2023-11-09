Two People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash on I-94 in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 94 Thursday morning. The crash happened in Monticello just before 7:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and an SUV were going east on Interstate 94. Authorities say the SUV and one of the cars collided, causing the SUV to roll and hit the other car.

The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Brent Shufelt of Becker, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the first car, 28-year-old Ashley Tradewell of Big Lake, went to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 20-year-old Ryan Sailor of Sartell, was not hurt.

