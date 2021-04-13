UPDATE: Two Dead In Head On Crash in Foley

FOLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol says two people are dead after a head-on crash in Foley Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. along Highway 23.

The state patrol says 20-year-old Amber Merten, of Milaca, was heading east on Highway 23. A second vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Richard Theisen was heading west, when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The state patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.