At Least One Person Died After Car Submerges Into River

CLOQUET -- At least one person died after the vehicle they were riding in went off the road and submerged into the St. Louis River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after noon on Tuesday on Interstate 35 near the town of Cloquet in St. Louis County. An SUV was traveling southbound when it left the interstate and went into the river.

A passenger in the vehicle, 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton died in the crash.

The driver's name and condition have not been released. The State Patrol only lists the driver as an 80-year-old woman from Carlton.

