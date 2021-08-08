Two People Killed in Broadside Collision in Central Minnesota

LITTLE FALLS -- Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Little Falls in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

A car was traveling north on Highway 10 with the right of way when a second car drove east from the median crossing the highway and was struck on the passenger side.

The two people in the second vehicle died in the crash. The driver was 85-year-old Margaret Schmitz of Pierz and her passenger was 46-year-old Loren Schmitz of Pierz.

The four people in the first vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were all taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. They were the driver 37-year-old Luke Ahrens of Webster City, Iowa. Passengers 38-year-old Lea Ahrens, nine-year-old Gage Ahrens, and 11-year-old Mavryk Ahrens.

