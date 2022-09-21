One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Benton County
SANTIAGO -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and Highway 95 north of Santiago.
A semi was going south on the county road and a cargo van was going east on the highway when they collided.
The van driver, 35-year-old Ross Warm of Harris, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, 26-year-old Alex Johnson of Becker, and his passenger were not hurt.
