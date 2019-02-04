One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash On Interstate 94

ST. CLOUD -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says that happened at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94 near St. Cloud.

Two vehicles were both going west one tried to pass the other and spun out causing the two vehicles to collided. They were blocking the left lane when they were hit by a third vehicle.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 25-year-old Kelsey Greenwadt , was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.