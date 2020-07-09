One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash Near Pierz

PIERZ -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash up in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 27 west of Pierz.

A car was going east when it rear-ended a pickup that was stopped waiting for a vehicle to turn left. The pickup then rear-ended a third vehicle that was also stopped.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Cynthia Lee of Pierz, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.