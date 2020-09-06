One Person Hurt in Early Morning Crash on I-94

MONTICELLO -- One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Interstate 94 when the driver lost control and crashed into the median.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Michael Lavigne of Chicago, Illinois, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.