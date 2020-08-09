One Person Hurt in Crash on Hwy 169 in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- One person was hurt in a crash in Elk River Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 169 at Jackson Avenue Northwest just before 1:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and an SUV were both going south on Highway 169 when the van rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the van, 85-year-old Jerome Grossoehme of Pine River, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Holly Engstrom of Maple Grove, was not hurt.