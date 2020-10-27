One Person Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- One person was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 23 and 2nd Avenue South.

A vehicle driven by 26-year-old Kelvin Oneal of Faribault was going east on the highway and a pickup driven by 37-year-old Trent Lammersen of South Haven was going west trying to make a left turn when the two vehicles collided.

A passenger in Oneal's vehicle, 27-year-old Shamika Turner of Northfield, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lammersen and his three passengers, were not hurt.