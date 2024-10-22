One of Two Winning Gopher 5 Tickets Sold in Foreston

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Foreston has won big.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Gopher 5 ticket sold for Monday night's drawing worth $1,705,000.

The ticket was bought at the D & L Express Incorporated at 161 West Highway 23 in Foreston. A second ticket purchased at a Hy-Vee store in Maplewood also matched all five numbers. The two winning tickets will split the prize, each winning over $865,000.

The numbers drawn for Monday's drawing are 6, 9, 12, 30 and 44.

Get our free mobile app

Gopher 5 drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. Tickets are $1 each. When the jackpot is won the prize resets to $100,000.

READ RELATED ARTICLES