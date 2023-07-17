One of the Top 10 Most Unusual Hotels Is Right Here In Minnesota

My Mom worked for Soo Line Railroad when I was growing up. So she liked to quiz me on the names of the different kinds of train cars whenever we got stopped waiting on a train to pass. I still remember them to this day. There were box cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and more. My Mom would tell me what kinds of things were transported in the different train cars.

But I’m sure she’d never thought that train cars would be used for a hotel. If you love to discover unique and unusual things to do and see, then don’t miss the train on this one! See what I did there? The Northern Rail Train Car Inn is located in Two Harbors, Minnesota. It was named one of Peter Greenburg’s “Worlds 10 Most Unusual Hotels”.

The Northern Rail Train Car Inn is made of genuine train boxcars.

It looks fun with each room in one of several themes:

Victorian

Oriental

Safari

Fishing

Lighthouse

Bear & Moose

According to Peter Greenburg’s list:

“The Porter Suite sleeps two and includes a dinette and a private bath for $109-$139. Or go all out and climb aboard the King Conductor Suite, a full train car that sleeps up to four, with a king bedroom and a separate living room.”

This could be a fun Summer road trip! Be sure to add it to your list of things to see. Take a look at this unique hotel:

