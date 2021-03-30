One Million Minnesotans Have Completed COVID-19 Vaccinations

ST. PAUL -- One million Minnesotans have now completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says the state reached the milestone after a record-breaking 70,000 doses were administered on Saturday and Sunday.

The seven-day average for doses administered is now more than 44,000 per day.

As of Tuesday all Minnesotans age 16 and older are eligible to sign-up to get a shot.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

