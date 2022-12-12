One Killed, Three Seriously Hurt in Crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A driver was killed and three passengers were seriously hurt in a crash in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Suburban was going north on 35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control and rolled from the Interstate onto Johnson Street. The crash happened at about 2:30 Monday morning.

The forty-one-year-old driver from St. Paul died in the crash. His name has not been released yet.

His three passengers, 28-year-old Tevin Eaton of Little Canada, 37-year-old Lance King of Minneapolis, and 31-year-old Anthony Mcbride of Little Canada, were all taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say none of the men were wearing their seatbelts.