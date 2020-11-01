One Hurt in Rollover Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- One person was hurt in a crash in Todd County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 28 near Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Highway 28. Authorities say it took a curve at a high speed and rolled in the right ditch.

The driver, 26-year-old Meghan Zins of Cyrus, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the car, 19-year-old Darrin Carrier of Glenwood, was not hurt.