One Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 6th Street.

A car driven by 26-year-old Katie Lake of New Castle, Colorado was southbound on Highway 25 when it collided with the back of a Jeep driven by 21-year-old Alaina Nelson of Becker. The collision resulted in a multi-vehicle crash involving another car and a pickup.

Nelson was taken to Centracare Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. None of the other seven people involved in the crash were hurt.