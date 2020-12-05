One Hurt in Crash on I-94 in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck was heading west on Interstate 94 when it hit the temporary barrier, crossed the median, and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the truck, 62-year-old Emilio Reyes of Edina, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.