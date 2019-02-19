One Dead, One Seriously Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- One man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Elk River.

The incident happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 167th Street Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was heading east on Highway 10 in the left lane when a car pulled out in front of the SUV from 167th Street to go west on Highway 10.

The driver of the car 71-year-old Robert Larson of Elk River died in the crash. Larson's passenger, 68-year-old Fern Larson of Elk River was taken to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Brittanie Riojas of Big Lake was not hurt.