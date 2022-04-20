UPDATE: One Day Jewelry Appraisal Event In St. Cloud

This story has some updated information:

This is something that could be a sad and almost morbid thing, or just something that is necessary if you are needing to insure a piece of jewelry that might be a family heirloom.

I say might be a bit sad and/or morbid if you are needing this information because a family member has passed away, and you have now acquired some jewelry. Maybe you just have something and you would like to know the value It would be horrible to have something that you treasure stolen or lost whether by some random situation or a natural disaster.

Helzberg Diamond's in the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud is having a one day event when you can bring in your pieces of jewelry and have them appraised. This will first give you an idea if it is actually worth anything, but also give you the information needed for insurance purposes. This event is happening on Saturday, May 21st from 10am to 7pm. The site does mention that you should reserve your spot now by calling the St. Cloud store at 320-240-1333. (There may be a fee for the appraisal).

Anytime you have something of value, or something that you THINK might be worth something significant, the best thing to do is to get it appraise and insured, so at least you can hopefully get it replaced if something unthinkable happens to it.

