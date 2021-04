ST. PAUL -- A Freeborn County resident in their 90's was the only death stemming from COVID-19 Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,278 new cases statewide. Stearns County added 28 new cases, Benton County added 17 and Sherburne County 16.

The state's death toll is now at 6,836 and we are approaching 518,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Starting Tuesday, all Minnesotans age 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.