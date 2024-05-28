One Airlifted, Two More Hurt in Morrison County ATV Crash

MORRILL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in an ATV crash in Morrison County Monday.

The sheriff's office got a call at around 6:45 p.m. about a crash with injuries at a property about six miles east of Buckman.

Deputies learned that 53-year-old Dawn Monson of Pierz was driving the machine in a field, entered a mud puddle, lost control, and rolled.

Monson was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Two passengers, 44-year-old Genoveva Hernandez of Long Prairie and 19-year-old Kayla Barthel of Foley, were both taken to the hospital in Little Falls for treatment.

The sheriff's office says none of the riders were wearing helmets.

