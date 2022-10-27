On This Day In 1991, The Twins Took Home Their Second World Series Trophy

After peaking in 1987 with its first World Series championship, the Minnesota Twins put up back-to-back mediocre seasons in 1989 and 1990. The team finished 1990 in last place of the American League West division with a 74-88 record, a full 29 games behind eventual AL champion Oakland.

However, thanks to a couple of big free agent signings and some young players quickly coming of age, the 1991 Twins ended up going from worst to first and winning their second World Series in five seasons.

The team actually started pretty poorly with a 2-9 record then essentially treaded water until rattling off a 15 game winning streak to begin the month of June. The streak ran the Twins' record to 38-25 and gave them the lead in the West Division-- a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the season.

Jack Morris, acquired on a free agent deal, had a great season with his hometown team by posting 18 wins and starting the All Star Game in place of his injured teammate Scott Erickson.

Erickson finished second in Cy Young Award voting in just his second season, narrowly losing out to Roger Clemens. Erickson finished with 20 wins in 204 innings of work.

Offensively, the Twins signed veteran Chili Davis to take over the designated hitter spot and he responded by leading the team with 29 home runs and a .385 on base percentage.

The Twins were awarded home field advantage in both the American League Championship Series and the World Series based simply on what year it was- the same advantage the team enjoyed in the 1987 championship season as well.

Minnesota took down Toronto in five games before playing in one of the greatest World Series of all time against the Atlanta Braves. The Twins won the series four games to three.

Game two at the Metrodome was famous for the "Ron Gant" play in which Twins fans swear Gant's momentum carried him off the bag, while Braves fans insist he was lifted off the base by Kent Hrbek.

After losing three games in Atlanta the Twins needed some heroics at the Metrodome in Game Six, beginning with Kirby Puckett's memorable catch.

Incredibly, it was Puckett who again provided the heroics later in the game with a walk-off home run which led to the iconic "We'll see you... tomorrow night!" call on television.

Game Seven was similarly legendary, with a scoreless tie taken into extra innings thanks to a heroic pitching performance by Jack Morris. It was Gene Larkin who sent Twins fans into delirium with a walk-off single to score Dan Gladden at 11:01 p.m. CST on October 27th, 1991.