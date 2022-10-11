Olivia Rose Schmidt, 91, St. Cloud

April 29, 1931 - October 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Olivia R. Schmidt, age 91, who passed away on Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Olivia was born on April 29, 1931, in St. Cloud to Joseph and Florence (Niedhardt) Slivnik. She was united in marriage to John E. Schmidt on August 30, 1952, in St. Stephen. Olivia was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, was involved in the Christian Women and volunteered countless hours for the church. Olivia enjoyed quilting and continued her service to her faith community by donating her beautiful work that approximated 1,000 pieces. She also volunteered for Catholic Charities, she loved flowers, and gardening. She was very loving, caring, and always will be remembered for being engaged by laughter and a stupid joke, followed by her famous, “Oh Yah.”

Olivia is survived by her children, Thomas (Becky) Schmidt of St. Cloud, William (Mary Beth) Schmidt of Fort Meyers, FL, Alan (Patti) Schmidt of Minneapolis, and Mary (Mark) Stiegel of St. Cloud; siblings, Janet Opatz, Joseph Slivnik, Raymond (Kay) Slivnik, Sebastian Slivnik, Rita Pierskalla, Carol Krusheck, Patricia (Stan) Wagner, and Sharon King; grandchildren, Lisa, Michelle, Kim, Amy, Laura, Angie, Nikki, John, Stephanie, Matt, Andrew, Andy, and Tommy; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter, Ella, Oliver, Lilly, Jake, Grady, Hailey, Landyn, Crosby, Emilie, Julian, Bennett, Dominic, Cora, Maya, Brielle, Brody, and Nora. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 1996; her parents, Joseph and Florence Slivnik; sons, Joseph, Richard, and Robert; sisters, Ruth Andrews, Irene Slivnik, and Jane Olson; and great-granddaughter, Harper Pillsbury.