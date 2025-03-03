Olivia Brianne Schwantes, Newborn, St. Cloud

February 28, 2025



“Dearest baby, please know that our greatest blessing was having you.”

Heaven’s gain was our loss when our angel was called by our Lord. On Friday, February 28th, 2025, Olivia Brianne Schwantes came into this world and was taken too soon. A memorial will be held at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud at 11:00 AM. Pastor Tim Schiller will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home.

Olivia is being greeted in Heaven by her loving grandfathers, Fritz Panek and Darryl Snabb, along with many other loving arms (great-grandparents, and family friends).

She is survived by her parents Christopher and Kaira Schwantes (Snabb); sisters, Riley, Sierra, Chloe, and Paislee; grandmothers, Mary Panek and Kathy Snabb; aunts and uncles, Jeremy Vant Hof, Brian (Ashley) Vant Hof, Cory (Rae) Snabb, and Kyle Snabb; cousins, Christina Vant Hof, and Josephine Snabb; and many other close family and friends.

My darling angel baby, silent from the start, your footprints echo loudly as they dance upon our hearts. …and to think the first thing that you saw when you opened your tiny eyes was the face of Jesus.