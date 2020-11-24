Oliver Mathias Hennen, 93, Rockville

June 22, 1927 - November 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Oliver Mathias Hennen, age 93, who Friday at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Oliver was born June 22, 1927 to Aloys and Elizabeth (Jacoby) Hennen. He married Verina L. Ressemann on July 16, 1949 at St. Johns in Collegeville. Oliver worked for Great Northern Railroad as a crane operator. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his hobby farm and gardening.

Oliver is survived by his children, Margaret Smith, Oliver A. (Mary), John, Ann (Craig) Nelson, Mabel (Ken) Schmitz, Mark (Betty), Al (Becky), Luke, Eileen (Rich) Rebella, Mathew, Bill (Karen); brother, Louis; sisters, Marilyn (Othmar) Schmitz, Delrose Hondel; 41 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.

Oliver was preceded in death by his wife, Verina; his parents; sisters, Sister Mary Pius, Renne; grandson Cory Hennen and 3 angels.