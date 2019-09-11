Old Eastman Hall Gym Floor Now Hangs In Halenbeck Hall

ST. CLOUD -- A piece of St. Cloud State University's athletic past is now on display for future generations to admire.

The center circle of the old basketball court in Eastman Hall is now hung inside Halenbeck Hall.

SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems says the plan was to originally incorporate the old gym floor into the Eastman Hall renovations, but when space became limited she knew where is should go.

They thought early on there would be a place for it in Eastman. Then towards the end I heard they were running out of space on the walls and I told them I have a space for it. It's right across the bridge as students come to the recreation facility, or the games it's a very visible presence for us.

The old floor dates back to 1930 and was taken a part in pieces and reassembled to its originally state on a wall near the overlook of the current basketball court.

Weems says for many alumni this piece of history will bring back a lot of memories.

To bring something like the center court circle to Halenbeck Hall for all of those students, who played on it for basketball or intramural's, they see themselves in this court and that's what you're trying to bring back to people.

SCSU Facilities officials say it took about a week to put the flooring back together.

There is also a plaque next to the display celebrating the history of the Eastman Hall gymnasium.

