Oktoberfest Celebrations in St. Cloud Area September 25th

It's that time of year again... Oktoberfest, which is generally celebrated in September. The last weekend of September, to be exact. I'm not sure why, but when I looked that up as to the "why" the answer I found was simply because the days are generally warmer and longer than they are in October. Well, that's an easy answer.

Anyway, September 25th is the day this year. Last year celebrations were on a smaller scale or cancelled due to the pandemic. For 2021, most of these celebrations are back in full swing!

Two of the biggest ones around this area (there are others around the state) is the one at Beaver Island Brewing and also Rocktoberfest (we'll count that one in even though it's a different name) is in St. Joseph on the same day.

Beaver Island Brewing Co.

This Oktoberfest celebration is on Septemver 25th from Noon to 9pm. Tickets are on sale now. $10 in advance, and $15 at the door the day of the event. There will be live music by the Chmielewski Funtime Band, German food, and great Beaver Island beer.

Rocktoberfest

This celebration is also going on September 25th and happens in St. Joseph.

Tickets are on sale now for this event too. This event starts at 4 and goes until 11:30pm. There will be live music by the Bavarian Musikmeisters, the Gregory James Band as well as Ax throwing, a stein holding contest, German food and hourly specialty beer tapping specials.

So, whatever you plan to do, check out either or both of these fun events. Maybe we should be glad that these Oktoberfests have been moved to September. I'm on board with the warmer temps and longer days. Cheers!

