Officials Investigating Legionnaires’ Cases Linked to Hotel

ALBERT LEA -- Cases of Legionnaires’ disease associated with an Albert Lea hotel are prompting state health officials to warn anyone who stayed at the hotel in late June to seek medical care if they are ill.

Minnesota Department of Health investigators have identified two laboratory-confirmed cases so far among people from unrelated groups who were at the Ramada by Wyndham Albert Lea and spent time in the pool/hot tub area around the last weekend of June.

These people became ill between late June and early July.

One was hospitalized and has been discharged; one is still hospitalized.

There are reports of additional people with this exposure who are experiencing illnesses that might be Legionnaires’ disease.

MDH investigators said it is possible other cases with links to the hotel could still emerge.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing.

People over the age of 50, current or former smokers, or those with certain medical conditions including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease, cancer, diabetes, and kidney or liver disease are at increased risk.

