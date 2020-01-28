Officer Shot in the Head Undergoes Reconstructive Surgery

WASECA (AP) -- The southern Minnesota police officer gravely wounded in a shooting has undergone reconstructive surgery for broken bones in his face and skull.

A family post on Arik Matson's CaringBridge web page says the surgery Monday at North Memorial Health Hospital left him dealing with some pain and swelling, but otherwise went well.

The 32-year-old Waseca officer was shot in the head Jan. 6 when responding with other officers to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards. The suspect also fired at two other officers and was shot by police.

The post says Matson was positioned upright during physical therapy and twice threw a ball to his brother.