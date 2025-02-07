O’Connell Named Coach of the Year, Allen Gets Hall of Fame Nod

NEW ORLEANS (WJON News) -- Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings is being honored as the N-F-L Coach of the Year.

O'Connell won the award at the N-F-L Honors ceremony Thursday night in New Orleans.

K-O-C led the Purple to a 14-and-3 record this season and the first round of the playoffs. O'Connell has been praised for turning around the career of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold this year.

Darnold finished third in voting for Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last night.

Allen spent six seasons in Minnesota and led the league with 22 sacks in 2011.