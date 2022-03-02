NWS: Winter Months Colder, Snowier than Normal in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The three winter months of December, January, and February were colder and snowier than normal here in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says the average temperature was 12.1 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees below the normal average temperature of 15.2 degrees. Over the past three months, we were below normal for temperatures 52 out of the 90 days.

We finished the three months with 38.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, which is 11.4 inches above normal. When you measure it by precipitation we had 3.37 inches, which is 1.06 inches above the normal amount of 2.31 inches.