NWS: Portions of Central MN Received 3″ of Rain in Past Week

UNDATED -- Rainfall map from the past 7 days.

National Weather Service

Portions of central and south-central Minnesota received 1.5 to 3 inches of rain. The map compiled by the National Weather Service indicates the heaviest rain fell in an area from just south of Brainerd through much of Stearns County, and into Meeker County.

St. Cloud's official rainfall measurement comes from the St. Cloud Regional airport, which is east of town and in Sherburne County. They are reporting just .64 of an inch of rain since the first of the month, on Friday.

Elsewhere, rainfall amounts were generally an inch or less.

