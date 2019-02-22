NWS Issues Blizzard Warning for Southwest Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for areas in Southwest Minnesota, including Kandiyohi and Meeker counties. It will be in effect from midnight Saturday night until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

A powerful winter storm will bring a narrow band of heavy snow and strong winds late Saturday into Sunday.

The heaviest snow will fall from northern Iowa into southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

We also expect wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph to create blizzard conditions across parts of Minnesota, especially west central and southern sections, including much of Interstate 90.