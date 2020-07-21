NWS: Funnel Clouds Possible Tuesday Afternoon

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says funnel clouds are a possibility Tuesday afternoon for central Minnesota.

The area includes Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Isanti, and Chisago counties.

They say these types of funnel clouds are usually short-lived and weak, however, they can and occasionally do touch the ground and cause minor damage.

Because of this possibility, if you see one of these funnel clouds approaching the ground, take cover immediately.