NWS Confirms a Number of Tornadoes in MN on Memorial Day

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a number of tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Memorial Day.

They say the tornado in Forada was an EF-2 with wind speeds of 120 miles an hour. It was also at least a half-mile wide.

In Eagle Bend in Todd County that was an EF-1 tornado with 95 mile an hour winds.

They have also confirmed a long track of tornado damage between Appleton and Glenwood stretching four counties with maximum wind speeds of 100 miles an hour.

In Plato in McLeod County that was an EF-1 tornado with 90 mile an hour winds.

The storm damage assessment teams from the National Weather Service will be out again Wednesday as they continue to survey the storm damage.