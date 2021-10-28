Update: Nearly 1 1/2″ of Rain Fell in St. Cloud Wed., Thurs.

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .81" of rain on Wednesday. We officially received another .65" of rain on Thursday. Our two-day total for rainfall is 1.46" of rain.

That brings us to .38" above normal for the month of October.

Light rain and drizzle will continue Thursday for most locations as the system slowly shifts eastward.

We're still 3.16" of precipitation below normal for the year so far.

