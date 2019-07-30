NWS: 6 Tornadoes Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

UNDATED -- After assessing the damage, the National Weather Service says they counted six tornadoes that occurred in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Sunday.

McLeod County had three of them mostly causing field and tree damage, and destroying a few outbuildings. Another tornado was confirmed in the Forest Lake/Scandia area causing tree damage. The other two tornadoes were in Luck and Barron, Wisconsin.

On Sunday afternoon the National Weather Service did have parts of Sherburne and Benton counties in a tornado warning due to rotation spotted in the clouds, but it has been determined that there was no tornado touchdown in those counties.