Nursing Pathway Program Funded at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College is ready to start the Licensed Practical Nursing Career Grant Pathway Program after the college received $950,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending.

The Pathway Program allows refugees or the children of refugees to become a Licensed Practical Nurse tuition-free thanks to student scholarships. The 40-credit diploma is completed in two semesters and graduates are eligible to take an exam to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

SCTCC President Lori Kloos says the new program wouldn’t be possible without the support of the federal government.

The SCTCC community is incredibly grateful to Senator Klobuchar and Senator Smith for supporting SCTCC’s Congressionally Directed Spending request. This investment will provide resources necessary to mitigate the barriers encountered by Central Minnesotans with refugee or resident alien status who wish to pursue a degree and certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). At a time when there is a critical need for healthcare professionals, and in collaboration with community partners, these resources will bridge the gap by providing students with the support needed to successfully complete the LPN degree and enter the workforce.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development estimates that 49,000 RN positions will open in Minnesota over the next ten years.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College has hired faculty specifically for this program, and enrollment is limited.

For more information on the Licensed Practical Nursing Career Grant Pathway Program, find the website here.

