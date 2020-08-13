NSIC Cancels 2020 Fall Competition And Championships

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has announced the cancellation of all 2020 fall sports and suspension of most winter sports until December 31st, 2020.

The decision means the cancellation of women's soccer, volleyball and cross country seasons at St. Cloud State University. The two basketball teams, wrestling, women's swim/dive and indoor track teams are suspended until the end of the year.

The men's soccer, men's swimming/diving and nordic ski teams will "follow competition guidelines set by the NSIC," according to a statement from St. Cloud State.

The SCSU men's and women's hockey teams' fates are still under discussion for the upcoming season.

"The events of the past six months are unprecedented, and really, far beyond what most of us could have imagined. Our student-athletes have spent years practicing and honing their skills in preparation for their college careers, and we are sad to see their seasons canceled and reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic," St. Cloud State University Director of Athletics Heather Weems said in a statement released by the school.

"Although the NSIC will not conduct a league schedule for 2020 fall sports, the membership is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for fall student-athletes in the spring, if it can be done reasonably and safely. The conference will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally, and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements, as necessary," SCSU added in their statement.