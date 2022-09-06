Northern Exposure! You Shared Your &#8216;Northern Lights&#8217; Pictures With Us [GALLERY]

Northern Exposure! You Shared Your ‘Northern Lights’ Pictures With Us [GALLERY]

Getty Images

PHOTOS OF THE NIGHTTIME SKY IN MINNESOTA

Have you ever had a chance to see the Northern Lights?  I remember growing up on our family farm in Princeton, Minnesota. We had no lights from the city and the sky was absolutely dazzling at times.

Get our free mobile app

 

YOUR PHOTOS OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

We asked our listeners to submit photos of the Northern Lights from their locations all across Minnesota, and wow...we have some great photos. Thank you to everyone who took the time to capture these beautiful images, and for sending them to share with all of us.

 

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings

Categories: environment, Events, Family, feel good, From Around Central Minnesota, Kelly Cordes, Outdoor News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON