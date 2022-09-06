Northern Exposure! You Shared Your ‘Northern Lights’ Pictures With Us [GALLERY]
PHOTOS OF THE NIGHTTIME SKY IN MINNESOTA
Have you ever had a chance to see the Northern Lights? I remember growing up on our family farm in Princeton, Minnesota. We had no lights from the city and the sky was absolutely dazzling at times.
YOUR PHOTOS OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS
We asked our listeners to submit photos of the Northern Lights from their locations all across Minnesota, and wow...we have some great photos. Thank you to everyone who took the time to capture these beautiful images, and for sending them to share with all of us.