Norman (Norm) Raymond Ruegemer, 77, St. Joseph

August 17, 1943 - July 5, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating the Life of Norman (Norm) Raymond Ruegemer, 77, of St. Joseph, will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Norm passed away peacefully at home while holding the hand of his wife LeeAnn on Monday, July 5, 2021. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Waite Park. Reverend Timothy Gapinski and Reverend Isaiah Frederick will concelebrate.

Family and friends can visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. There will be no visitation prior to the Funeral Mass.

Norm was born August 17,1943 in Melrose, MN to Christian and Kathryn (Wachman) Ruegemer. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1961. Norm married LeeAnn Pietron on November 24,1966 in Waite Park. Norm worked at Cold Spring Granite and DeZurik for many years. Norm served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years. Norm was a member of Catholic United Financial, Eagles Aerie 662, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park. He was a loving, kind, giving, and gentle man who adored his family and lived a faith filled life.

Norm enjoyed spending time with family and friends, vacationing in Las Vegas and going to local casinos with LeeAnn, and attending his grandsons’ athletic events and celebrating their milestones in life. They held a special place in his heart and his pride and joy showed when he was with them. He also had three grand-dogs who wagged their tails into his heart. He is a man who will forever be remembered for a wonderful sense of humor. His witty birthday card messages, jingles sung on the phone, and birthday videos made with friends warm our hearts. His years of delivering Christmas presents dressed as “Santa” makes everyone smile, young and old. He will be remembered as an empathetic husband, father and grandfather, brother and uncle. Throughout Norm’s life, he faced many health challenges. Although his internal organs eventually failed him, his heart was always exploding with love. He was truly a gift from above and if your path crossed with him, you were blessed.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, LeeAnn; children, Rhonda Hartung (fiancé Craig Hoel), Waite Park; Melanie (Brandon) Gross, Claremont; grandsons, Jeremy Hartung, Minneapolis and Brandon Hartung, Waite Park; and grand-dogs Hutch, Royal, and Boone, Claremont; sisters Dorothy Pflipsen, Cold Spring; Lucille Stock, St. Cloud; sister-in-laws Dee Ruegemer, Richmond; Rollee (Al) Mohs, St. Joseph, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Eldred (Ruggie), and brother-in-laws Richard Pflipsen and John Stock.

A special thank-you goes out to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Norm along the way.