Norman Ned Valentine, 89, Pierz

July 13, 1934 - May 21, 2024

attachment-Norman Valentine loading...

Norman “Ned” Valentine, age 89, entered the presence of His Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN. A funeral service will be held at a later date in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Norman “Ned” was born July 13, 1934 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Debs and Katherine Valentine. Following his high school experience in Bowling Green and 3 years of saving up for college, Ned entered St. Paul Bible institute where he studied pastoral ministries and Bible and Theology. This was also the time when he met the love of his life, Elaine Colby. The couple married in 1959, the two began their God-directed mission of planting churches in Ontario, Canada. They also began to raise a family, giving birth to Jeff, Gregg, and Elizabeth. Ned and Elaine would go on to serve Christian and Missionary Alliance churches in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Six years serving at Meadow Creek Church in Anoka, Minnesota led to the feeling of “home” for the whole family. The last 7 years of his vocational ministry were with the Billy Graham Association during which, Ned believed God provided an expanded ministry before his retirement years.

Ned was known for his infectious smile, his ability to make you feel comfortable, and his poignant sense of humor. Ned had a passion for God’s Word, the Bible. He took Psalm 1 seriously. “His delight is in the Word of the Lord and on His Word, he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of living water, that yield fruit in its season, its leaf does not wither.

Norman is survived by his children, Jeff (Merri Lee) Valentine, Gregg (Nancy) Valentine, Elizabeth (David) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jerilyn, Victoria, Olivia, Hannah, Rachel, Nathaniel and great-grandchildren, Summer, Fox, Fisher, Avery and Liam.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Elaine Valentine.