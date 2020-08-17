Norman J. Bauer, 91, St. Cloud

August 1, 1929 – August 15, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at church, masks are required. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Norman John Bauer was born on August 1, 1929 in St. Cloud, MN to Bernard and Clara (Englert) Bauer. He was married to Shirley Herzing on August 22, 1950. Norman graduated from St. John’s University in 1951 and worked at Granite Supply Co. for over 30 years serving as secretary/treasurer and manager at the time of his retirement in 1992. He also served as the executive secretary of the Northwest Granite Manufacturers Association during that time. Norman was a member and founding trustee of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. He loved to travel especially throughout the United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Bahamas. Norman will be remembered as a kind, honest, and considerate man who had a wonderful sense of humor and was always willing to help others.

Norman is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley of St. Cloud; children, Cynthia Bauer of St. Paul, Mary Bauer of St. Paul, Cathy (Rick) Bauer Schuett of Shbenson funeraloreview, MN, and Robert (Laura) of Mpls; and grandchildren, Daria (John) McMillan, Gabriella Schuett, Sophia Bauer, and Jackson Bauer.

Norman was preceded in death by his son, David Bauer; sister, Kathleen Mullin; and brothers, Donald and Clyde Bauer.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Poor Clares Monastery or the charity of the donor’s choice.